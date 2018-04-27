Check Out These New Shadow of the Tomb Raider Screenshots

Along with the official announcement of Shadow of the Tomb Raider earlier today, Square Enix has also released a fresh batch of screenshots from the upcoming game, all of which feature Lara Croft in some sort of perilous situation. The game, which is launching on September 14, 2018, will aim to give players their most dangerous journey yet as Lara must try to save the world from an apocalypse the likes of which the world has never seen.

You can check out the new batch of screenshots below:

According to a brief description of the game, Lara will have to master a deadly jungle and overcome more terrifying tombs in order to save the world from a Maya apocalypse. Square Enix has also announced that preorders for the game are now live for a variety of editions; The Standard Edition, which includes a base copy of the game, the Digital Deluxe Edition (which includes the game, an additional weapon/outfit, and original game soundtrack), the Croft Edition (includes the base game, season pass, 3 additional weapons/outfits, and original game soundtrack), and the Ultimate Edition (includes Croft Edition and Physical Items, including a statue, flashlight, and bottle opener).

For more on the upcoming game, check out below for some of the key features the game is set to have, courtesy of Square Enix:

Key Features Survive and Thrive In the Deadliest Place on Earth: Master an unforgiving jungle setting in order to survive. Explore underwater environments filled with crevasses and deep tunnel systems.

Master an unforgiving jungle setting in order to survive. Explore underwater environments filled with crevasses and deep tunnel systems. Become One With the Jungle: Outgunned and outnumbered, Lara must use the jungle to her advantage. Strike suddenly and disappear like a jaguar, use mud as camouflage, and instill fear in enemies to sow chaos.

Outgunned and outnumbered, Lara must use the jungle to her advantage. Strike suddenly and disappear like a jaguar, use mud as camouflage, and instill fear in enemies to sow chaos. Discover Dark and Brutal Tombs: Tombs are more terrifying than ever before, requiring advanced traversal techniques to reach them, and once inside they are filled with deadly puzzles.

Tombs are more terrifying than ever before, requiring advanced traversal techniques to reach them, and once inside they are filled with deadly puzzles. Uncover Living History: Discover a hidden city and explore the biggest hub space ever found in a Tomb Raider game.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will launch on September 14, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.