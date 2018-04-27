Defiance 2050 Closed Beta Giveaway!

I know we already have one giveaway going, with a lucky reader getting the chance to nab Yakuza 6, but it’s Friday! Let’s hand out more stuff! Trion Worlds is running a second Defiance 2050 closed beta, running today through Sunday, and we have been able to secure 60 codes that just need a good home for the weekend. For this giveaway, simply find a code below that has not been used and use it! Simple as that.

Defiance 2050 is set for release this summer on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Players will be able to level up to 25 while exploring Mount Tam and Madera.

These are NA PSN keys, so they require an NA PSN account to redeem. Feel free to go through the list until you find one that hasn’t been redeemed yet. Have a friend that wants in on it? Grab one for them as well! It’s first come, first serve though, and once they’re gone they are all gone. Try the game out, help the developer, and decide if it’s something you want to play when the full game releases.

Don’t forget that the beta only runs through Sunday night, so come next week this will all be gone. If you needed some weekend plans, we’ve got you covered.

Defiance 2050 Closed Beta Codes:

672D-APN8-7KX7 EFCB-LLNQ-6L59 EPFR-N5ND-XBJ9 8MRC-46N7-RJ3B 3JD2-LNN3-J7PX 59PJ-QGND-83GD 834H-HMN5-EETA 5GLX-HRN8-BB4T ER2A-PQNL-M5NG DNF4-PRND-42DC DTTJ-23NR-D2AN F7CQ-KANM-3H5B DE3L-H4NM-4TGB E5LT-KCNT-DBCH CKQH-J9NJ-L9BG XAQM-8BNG-C87P 6TBA-53NR-EJ76 R63R-DJNN-KEFJ XBNT-DQNQ-4FTC GP3B-2NNR-LJTA E936-HHNM-NHLP GNBN-MJNL-KTGH FM4X-N9N5-99GF 4CC5-LRN3-72F6 F9MX-2CNK-754G PT9L-XLNM-QPCP KQD2-9PN5-9B26 7BBE-5JNB-TEPR E42M-X4NG-MT29 HET6-2KNB-9M5L 4KTF-34NJ-LRTB 3DAM-5RNF-2JLB M9TE-A5N6-73B7 64LC-GGN8-CXXP KA6K-HPNC-X763 M52H-3JN4-FE6M FXX5-D5NP-ALPG C7TM-AGNR-6NAA AF4T-49NL-MQG2 HG7B-G5NX-2DJD XML6-A2NB-TQET B5P5-7NN8-QF89 THKX-RJN3-N67T NJ46-DMNM-DJTH XEGJ-PPNT-JG6P BCL6-J2N2-6FBJ KBGB-29N8-HDGX RK6J-A7NC-BM8C 655N-QBN5-LEC4 E3NB-8DNF-78B4 AFTJ-L3N9-9PJ6 TKXF-7PN8-T75F G935-3CN8-4BCC EM5X-TFNA-LRDN 8FAQ-HJN5-JDXR JBH7-M6N9-ER75 6G5G-GTNB-J9LX 6C6P-DQNC-BLDJ QJA3-M3N9-XF3X LN8X-MPNR-N54T J7JN-DENM-2T97

Did you manage to snag yourself a working code? Stay tuned to PlayStation LifeStyle as we plan to run a number of other giveaways soon!