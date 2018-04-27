Defiance 2050 Closed Beta Giveaway!
I know we already have one giveaway going, with a lucky reader getting the chance to nab Yakuza 6, but it’s Friday! Let’s hand out more stuff! Trion Worlds is running a second Defiance 2050 closed beta, running today through Sunday, and we have been able to secure 60 codes that just need a good home for the weekend. For this giveaway, simply find a code below that has not been used and use it! Simple as that.
Defiance 2050 is set for release this summer on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Players will be able to level up to 25 while exploring Mount Tam and Madera.
These are NA PSN keys, so they require an NA PSN account to redeem. Feel free to go through the list until you find one that hasn’t been redeemed yet. Have a friend that wants in on it? Grab one for them as well! It’s first come, first serve though, and once they’re gone they are all gone. Try the game out, help the developer, and decide if it’s something you want to play when the full game releases.
Don’t forget that the beta only runs through Sunday night, so come next week this will all be gone. If you needed some weekend plans, we’ve got you covered.
Defiance 2050 Closed Beta Codes:
Did you manage to snag yourself a working code? Stay tuned to PlayStation LifeStyle as we plan to run a number of other giveaways soon!