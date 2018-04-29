Eidos Montreal Explains Why It’s Leading Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s Development

Crystal Dynamics is the studio behind 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot and 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider. However, the upcoming title is being developed by Eidos Montreal, leading many to wonder why Crystal Dynamics isn’t spearheading development on a sequel to its 2015 release.

When Destructoid posed the question at a recent event, Eidos developers explained that the team wanted to do something different after finishing work on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and that the studio’s experience with social and hub elements in Deus Ex is something that’ll “fit perfectly with Lara’s arc,” making Eidos the “perfect choice” for Shadow of the Tomb Raider‘s development.

“It’s like new flavors,” said narrative director, Jason Dozois. “You don’t want to always do the same thing. It gets stale. You want to switch it up and let a new team take over.”

“One of the strengths we believe in is the social experience, the hub experience like from Deus Ex,” added lead game designer, Heath Smith. “We wanted to bring that flavor. It fit perfectly with Lara’s arc, where she needs to go and grow. I think that’s why Eidos Montreal is the perfect choice.”

Eidos Montreal revealed that it has been collaborating with Crystal Dynamics for the past 8-9 years. The collaboration will continue with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which releases on September 14 this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Destructoid]