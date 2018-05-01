Leaked Trailer Confirms Taki Will be in Soulcalibur VI

For those excited about the upcoming Soulcalibur VI, it seems like some brand new news will get you even more excited. Earlier today, a leaked trailer for the upcoming game has revealed the fact that Taki, who first appeared in Soul Edge, will be a playable character in the upcoming Soulcalibur VI. The trailer (below) teases her reintroduction into the series while also showing off some gameplay of her taking on other characters in the game.

Check out the leaked trailer for the character below:

For those who don’t know, Taki has appeared in all of the main Soulcalibur titles to date, except for Soulcalibur V. The version of the character in this game looks awfully similar to her normal garb, with the signature armor and bright red suit complimenting her dual blades. Not much else is known about Taki and how she’ll fit into the upcoming game, but more information will likely come following the leaked trailer.

For more on the series as a whole, and some of the new characters coming to it, check out below for a brief overview of Gerald of Rivia, one of the many characters on the official roster:

In you case missed it, CD Projekt Red has praised the inclusion of Geralt into the game, calling it very good for the SoulCalibur community. “Soulcalibur is well known in the fighting games genre for including iconic guest characters. When we were approached with the idea of doing a crossover, we thought our community would really enjoy playing as the witcher,” said Marcin Momot, Community Lead at CD Projekt RED. “We’ve collaborated with Bandai Namco artists to faithfully recreate Geralt, and shared original Witcher 3 assets like Geralt’s model, animations, and weapons. I think Bandai Namco did an outstanding job of capturing all the details and introducing The Witcher to Soulcalibur in a way fans of both series will enjoy,” added Marcin Momot.

SoulCalibur VI is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018.