New DLC Outfits, Stages, Towers, and a Danganronpa Collab are Coming to PixelJunk Monsters 2

Q-Games and Spike Chunsoft announced the arrival of new content for PixelJunk Monsters 2 over at Kyoto BitSummit. These 3 DLCs are the Golden Outfits Pack, the Encore Pack, and the Danganronpa Pack. All DLCs are available for pre-order at the North American PSN Store, and those who do pre-order get a 10% discount with a free theme included.

Information on the DLCs down below, via Spike Chunsoft:

DLC INFORMATION

– Free until June 7, Dress up Tikiman in golden outfits and masks! Encore Pack – $4.99, Take on a new stage, Encore Peak, with the new missile tower!

– $4.99, Take on a new stage, Encore Peak, with the new missile tower! Danganronpa Pack – $4.99, Enroll in a new challenge with the new Danganronpa-themed Hope’s Peak Academy stage and the new Mana tower! A certain headmaster has filled all the monsters with despair, and even Tikiman can get some beary familiar masks for himself!

If you haven’t heard of the game, read below as well:

About PixelJunk Monsters 2 In the acclaimed tower defense series’ official follow-up, play as Tikiman and build towers to protect your Tiki Hut from the fiendish monster hordes. This beautifully detailed 3D sequel has been fully reimagined with FOUR PLAYER online co-op and quite explosive fruit bombs. Get ready to once again defend your Chibis in this fun and addictive game for the entire family! Key Features Local & Online Play — Maximize the fun by playing couch co-op with your friends or with up to 4 players online!

Close Encounters — Multiply the suspense by toggling the camera from top-down to an in-your-face view!

Fluid & Detailed Graphics — Immerse yourself in an all new world like never before as the HD animation breathes life into the unique maps, and even Tikiman himself!

The Mask Makes the Tikiman — A mask for any occasion! Customize Tikiman with different mask and shell styles.

PixelJunk Monsters 2 launches on May 25, 2018 for the PlayStation 4.