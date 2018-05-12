Retro Style Action Game Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Announced, Coming This Month

Inti Creates and developer Koji Igarashi have announced Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – a retro 8-bit style action game based on the upcoming Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. The single-player title will release digitally on May 24 for $9.99 on PlayStation 4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, and Steam.

You can check out the announcement video and official trailer above. The following description accompanies the video:

Battle with swords and whips in this retro-style action game brought to you by game creator Koji Igarashi and Inti Creates! Play as Zangetsu, a demon slayer bearing a deep grudge, who must travel through perilous lands to defeat a powerful demon lurking in a dark castle. Zangetsu will meet fellow travelers along the way, who can join your journey as playable characters. Switching to these characters with their unique abilities will unlock new paths through the treacherous stages. Your choices in recruiting these adventurers will change the difficulty of the game, and may even affect the ending! Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon is the 8-bit style game promised as a stretch goal of the 2015 Kickstarter campaign for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

For more information on the title, check out its official website.