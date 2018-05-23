Get 20% Off Any PlayStation Store Purchase By Watching the Detroit: Become Human Launch Trailer

Looking forward to Detroit: Become Human and want to get a discount off of a PlayStation Store purchase? You’re in luck. By watching a two-minute long Detroit: Become Human launch trailer, not only can you get hyped for the game, but you’ll be given a PlayStation Store discount code that you can apply in your cart to get 20% off any one PlayStation Store purchase. You can watch the video over on Live.PlayStation.com. Scroll to the bottom of the quest list to find the one for the 20%-off code.

There are a few caveats. The discount code is only applicable on NA PlayStation Store purchases and will expire on May 31, 2018 at 6:59 am Pacific, so you’ll only have about a week to make a purchase. The discount code does not apply to memberships, pre-orders, or rental video content, which means you can’t pre-order Spider-Man or any other upcoming Sony games that launch after May 31. It will be possible to use it on Detroit however, as it release before the May 31 expiration.

Here are the rules and restrictions:

This quest is open to 18+ w/ PSN account. Quest ends 5/25/2018 or until supplies last. Code valid in US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, Paraguay, Honduras, Bolivia, Uruguay, Nicaragua. Expires 5/31/2018. Receive 20% off one transaction made at PlayStation™Store on PS4 or the online store (store.playstation.com). Does not apply to transactions made at PlayStation™Store on PS Vita, or in-game. Some exclusions apply, including but not limited to PlayStation memberships, pre-orders, and rental video content. Code must be redeemed at checkout and discounted transaction completed before 6:59 AM PT on May 31, 2018. Voucher code is not redeemable for cash or credit and may not be used for any other purpose, and will not be replaced if lost, stolen, or damaged.

Remember, you can head over to Live.PlayStation.com to grab yours. What will you be using your 20%-off code to purchase from the PlayStation Store? Would you like to see Sony give out more of these PlayStation Store discount codes paired with marketing for upcoming games?