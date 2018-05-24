Far Cry 5’s First DLC Launches in June, Takes Players to Vietnam

Today, Ubisoft announced the first post-launch content for Far Cry 5, titled Far Cry 5: Hours of Darkness. The DLC, which launches on June 5 for all platforms, will transport players back in time, allowing them to play as Hope County’s Wendell “Red” Redler, who must find and rescue his fellow squad members from hostile forces during the Vietnam War. A brief teaser trailer for the DLC was also released, and you can check that below.

When Hours of Darkness launches, it will be playable in either solo or online co-op, with players needing to infiltrate a dangerous jungle and fight to get to their imprisoned squad mates. The DLC will not only feature new gear and abilities but will have two different playable models that will be unlocked after completing Hours of Darkness.

There will also be two modes – Survivor Mode and Action Movie Mode – that are included in the DLC, which will players a limited loadout for a more challenging experience and more generous load outs for over-the-top action, respectively. Hours of Darkness can be purchased as a standalone DLC for $11.99 but is also apart of the Far Cry 5 Season Pass ($29.99) and Gold Edition ($89.99) of the game.

For a bit more on the upcoming DLC, check out a brief overview of the story below, courtesy of Ubisoft:

Far Cry 5: Hours of Darkness transports players into a war-torn Vietnam as they relive the harrowing experience of Wendell Redler from the main campaign of Far Cry 5. Playable in solo or online co-op, Hours of Darkness transports players from rural Montana to a dangerous jungle where they must rescue imprisoned squad mates, wreak havoc on the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army, and fight to get back home by any means necessary. This first DLC adventure will feature new gear and abilities as well as two different playable modes that will be unlocked after completing Hours of Darkness: Survivor Mode, giving players a limited loadout for a more challenging playthrough, and Action Movie Mode, where a generous loadout delivers over-the-top action.

Far Cry 5: Hours of Darkness launches June 5.