Mega Man 11 Listed for October Release on Singapore’s PlayStation Store

A Twitter user has spotted a listing for Mega Man 11 on Singapore’s PlayStation Store, which states a release date of October 3, 2018 for Capcom’s action platformer.

The following description accompanies the listing:

Mega Man is back! The newest entry in this iconic series blends classic, challenging 2D platforming action with a fresh look. The stunning new visual style refreshes the series’ iconic colorfulness, combining hand-drawn environments with detailed, 3D character models. To save the day, the Blue Bomber must battle Robot Masters and take their powerful weapons for himself, which now changes the hero’s appearance with new levels of detail. The innovative new Double Gear system lets you boost Mega Man’s speed and power for a new twist on the satisfying gameplay the series is known for. A variety of difficulty modes makes this the perfect opportunity to experience Mega Man for the first time!

No further details are available at this time and Capcom hasn’t officially confirmed the date but the company did provide a “late 2018” release window when Mega Man 11 was announced last December.

We’ll keep our readers posted. In the meantime, check out our previous coverage for all things Mega Man!

Anyone looking forward to this one?

[Source: yesubaybee (Twitter)]