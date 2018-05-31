Borderlands Getting a PC, PS4, Xbox One Re-release

Borderlands is one of those games that deserves to live on, even though the developer Gearbox Software still hasn’t uncovered anything about the next game. For the time being, all we know is that it’s referred to as Borderlands 3. The latest scoop on the subject seems to indicate that the original Borderlands will get a re-release for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms via a new Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition.

Initially, it landed for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 back in 2009, but now a new rating for Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition has surfaced on the Korean Ratings Board (known for leaking info in the past).

Gearbox failed to meet the demands of the market with Battleborn, which quite simply arrived to face fierce competition from games like Blizzard’s Overwatch. So, now everyone’s hoping that Gearbox will set things right with Borderlands 3. For that reason, re-launching the previous Borderlands games is a wise move. We can’t wait to jump back into this one.

It’s a perfect way to warm up audiences for the upcoming third installment in the series. Oh and in case you were hoping to learn more about that, you’re going to wait a while, because Borderlands 3 won’t be making an appearance at this year’s E3.

[Source: Gematsu]