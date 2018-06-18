The Witcher 3’s Ciri Narrates Fan-Made Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer

As the summer of 2015 carried on and people were finishing The Witcher 3, one question laced the tongues of many. Could Ciri make a guest appearance in Cyberpunk 2077? Considering a conversation she has with Geralt on the Isle of Mists, this long-running fan theory seems possible.

Ciri tells Geralt that her first encounter with Avallac’h occurs during her time on the run from Eredin and his Wild Hunt. To protect her, Avallac’h opens a portal to another world, a time in which Eredin is unable to find them. Upon Geralt’s asking her to describe this world, Ciri says he’d never believe her. However, she humors him. She describes this place in time with vivid detail, seemingly in awe of it. It does not take long for players to realize Ciri’s verbal illustration matches perfectly with what we then knew of Cyberpunk 2077.

Now that CD Projetk RED has debuted a lengthier look at their new RPG, Ciri’s words make all the more sense. In fact, her brief story to Geralt actually compliments Cyberpunk 2077’s trailer. Tolkfan on YouTube took notice and decided to do something about it; for the culture, of course. The trailer plays, amended in some places, and Ciri narrates, her tale of a far-flung future coming to life.

Even though she’s a fictional character, written in the pages of books or the living as pixels in a game, her accuracy is chilling. Could the Lady of of Space and Time occupy a moment of our time in CD Projekt’s sci-fi adventure? We certainly hope so. Until we know for sure, this video of a clever pairing of franchises will have to do.