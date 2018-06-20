CD Projekt Red Divided on Whether Ciri Should Appear in Cyberpunk 2077

It’s pretty clear that Ciri is almost expected to appear in Cyberpunk 2077. This hope has pervaded talk surrounding the sci-fi RPG since 2015. As Geralt and Ciri finally reunite in The Witcher 3, she tells him a story that indirectly references the world of Cyberpunk 2077. The world is one she finds refuge in and her vivid description of it is quite moving. Three years later and the excitement about prospects of her guest appearance has yet to slow. There’s one person, however, that isn’t too thrilled about the possibility.

During an interview with Polygon, game director Adam Badowski and CD Projekt CEO Marcin Iwiński were asked if players should expect to run into Ciri in Cyberpunk 2077. Iwiński laughs, mocking the question as Badowski’s favorite. Meanwhile, Badowski himself quickly announces his disdain. “I hate this question,” he reportedly groans. The game director isn’t keen on such a crossover happening just because it can.

“We are not Kingdom Hearts,” Badowski says. “We are not joining universes, and I know that there are a lot of fans on the team and they would like to have Ciri in the game. But I am totally against it, still.”

Iwiński offers a sliver of hope, telling Badowski that “Maybe you will change your mind.” For now, that hope is all fans have to hang onto. Perhaps the game director’s mind will change. Or maybe he’ll hold steadfast to his and the team’s vision and that alone. It appears fans won’t let go of the dream anytime soon, though. A fan-made video featuring Ciri’s narrating the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer is evidence of just that.

[Source: Polygon]