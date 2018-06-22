New Strange Brigade Screens Brings Gods, Monsters, and a Blimp (For Some Reason)

The clue might already be in the name, but Strange Brigade is certainly going to be a game that’ll be marching to the beat of its own drum. Don’t believe me? Check out the new images released by Rebellion below and decide for yourself. Because where else are you getting Egyptian gods being overlooked by an aircraft with more than a passing resemblance to the Hindenburg?

The 1930-set co-op shooter isn’t intent on playing it safe, opening up a veritable Pandora’s Box of mythological monsters and other nasties to bare down on you in snarling fashion. I mean, just what is this?

Happy #Friday adventurers! Here’s some brand new screenshots to wet your whistle…#StrangeBrigade pic.twitter.com/im1pUqErWX — Strange Brigade (@StrangeBrigade) 22 June 2018

That’s Anubis ready to go HAM on our adventurers, that’s what. The Egyptian God of the Dead is ably flanked by some undead minions he’s probably plucked fresh from the ground, too, for good measure. There’s a blimp there too because, honestly, screw logic at this point. And I’m here for it.

Even if the game isn’t up to much (though it certainly looks well worth our time) when it arrives on August 28, the litany of lush landscapes intertwined with a grab-bag of some of the most ridiculous mythical mashups in recorded history might just be worth the admission fee alone.