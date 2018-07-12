Users Report PSN Down Intermittently, Experiencing Issues With ‘Appear Online/Offline’ Function on PS4

Update: The PSN down issues are actually now impacting some players on some games. Users report not being able to play online games like Destiny 2 or Fortnite at all. When we tested, we were able to get into these games without any issues, but your mileage may vary.

Original: An odd bug has hit some PSN users today that is causing issues with their ability to appear online on the PS4. While it doesn’t actually affect the ability to play games online, watch Netflix, or do anything else while connected to the internet, it has been seen alongside some other problems with the network. We’re not sounding the full PSN down alarm yet, but there’s definitely something wrong.

As of 1:30 pm Pacific, users have been reporting slow connections to the PSN, problems with voice chat in some games, issues creating parties, and difficulty appearing online. We tested this out ourselves, and while we’re able to get online, we are unable to make ourselves actually appear online. The PSN Status page lists “Gaming and Social” as currently having some issues, so at least Sony is aware of the problems. The Reddit thread reporting the outage appears to be growing with additional comments from users saying they are unable to access various functions on the PSN.

Here are the issues that are typically impacted when there are PSN down reports:

Account Management You may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation Network. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. Gaming & Social You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Store You may have some difficulty accessing features and products on the PlayStation Store. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Now You may have some difficulty streaming PlayStation Now games. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Vue You may have some difficulty accessing some channels and features in PlayStation Vue. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

While the PSN is down, you may receive a maintenance notification.

Is PSN down for you right now? Are you experiencing any issues connecting to the service? If so, let us know in the comments below.

[Source: PSN Status Page]