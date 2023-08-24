PSN Booting PS5 and PS4 Players Offline, But It’s Not Down

If you were online on your PS5 or PS4 and were randomly booted offline, don’t worry, it’s not you and PSN isn’t down either. Sony is automatically signing players out in order for them to accept new terms & conditions.

A number of players initially thought that they were being hacked or PSN went down, only to realize they were signed out for the new T&C. Many have voiced their frustration over the forced sign-outs because they were either mid-match in a multiplayer game or lost their progress in a game that required online connectivity. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Sony’s done this and probably won’t be the last.

Reports mentioning the above are still coming in at the time of this writing, so it looks like Sony’s staggered the rollout of the new T&C. Those who are still experiencing trouble signing back in should first try to restart their consoles. If that fails, try logging out and logging back into the PS App on your phone, and you’ll automatically be prompted to accept the new T&C.

Those who haven’t received the prompt on their consoles yet can also try using the PS App method as doing so may save you the boot. If the prompt still doesn’t appear then you’ll either have to wait or you may have accepted the terms at a prior time.