Check Out All the Amazon Prime Day Video Game Deals
Amazon Prime Day is kicking off now, featuring an “epic day and a half” of Amazon’s best deals. In addition to thousands of great discounts in every category, there are some amazing Amazon Prime Day video game deals up for grabs, including games, hardware, and accessories. If previous years are anything to go by, this is an event you won’t want to miss, rivaling even the best Black Friday sales.
Remember, to catch the Prime Day deals you need to be a member of Amazon Prime. The deals are limited time, lasting only for the 36 hours that Prime Day (and a half) is running this year. Amazon Prime Day 2018 starts at 3 pm Eastern on July 16, and ends at 3 am Eastern on July 18, making it the longest Prime Day since the event started in 2015.
Visit Amazon to view all of the deals. We’ll be updating this post throughout Prime Day with any additional deals.
Amazon Prime Day Video Game Deals
Games
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory – $24.99
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – $34.99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $19.99
- Dragon’s Crown Pro: Battle Hardened Edition – $29.99
- Gundam Versus – $14.99
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – $29.99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $37.34
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm – $15.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition – $29.99
- New Gundam Breaker – $39.99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – PlayStation 4 Collector’s Edition – $99.99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – PlayStation 4 Premium Edition – $39.99
- Overwatch Legendary Edition – $29.99
- Persona 5 – $29.99
- Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – No Shirt, No Shoes, All Service Edition – $29.99
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia -$24.99
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – Essence of Art Edition – $34.99
Accessories
- PS4 Slim/Regular Vertical Stand Cooling Fan Controller Charging Station, Game Storage (Not for PS4 Pro) – $14.99
- Razer Raiju Premium PS4 Controller – $119.20
- Razer ManO’War Wireless Gaming Headset – $129.99
Are you going to be picking anything up in the big Prime Day sales this year? What video game deals caught your eye? let us know which Amazon Prime Day video game deals are emptying your wallet in the comments below.