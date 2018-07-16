Superfan Shows Off Utterly Ridiculous Metal Gear Solid Collection

Here I was thinking buying Metal Gear Solid 3 four times was a little bit extreme. Indonesian MGS super-fan Baya Arafat has shown off a Metal Gear Solid collection that’ll make even the most feverish FOXHOUND fan a little bit jealous.

His collection not only houses every game in the series (signed by Hideo Kojima, no less) but several life-sized figurines, an arcade machine that seemingly players every Metal Gear Solid title and even a freakin’ wearable Ludens suit to give things a suitably surreal Death Stranding flavor.

My favorite piece has to be the Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain limited-edition console signed by Kojima. The gold signature just makes the killer eye-candy pop off even more than usual. The gigantic Metal Gear Ray is a close second, though.

But what is Arafat’s favourite MGS game? “Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is my favourite Hideo Kojima game,” Arafat reveals, “But I think Death Stranding will surpass Metal Gear!”

Well, that’s alright, then. He can sit in his Ludens suit, gazing out on his library of ludicrous Metal Gear Solid memorabilia while the rest of us mere mortals tough it out back on something that doesn’t resemble Hideo Kojima’s private study.

[Source: PC Gamer]