Metal Gear Film Reaches New Milestone

Video game films either enter the conceptual stage and never progress beyond that, or hit theaters and fail to meet expectations. This is true of most films in general. However, movies with video game source material rarely escape these two categories. Hopefully, the Metal Gear Solid project changes things for the better. With Jordan Vogt-Roberts of Kong: Skull Island fame directing and Hideo Kojima consulting, a Metal Gear film at least sounds good on paper. Apparently, this notion now bears a double meaning. According to Vogt-Roberts, the script is in and it’s one of the best he’s ever read.

During an interview with Max Scoville on IGN’s Up at Noon, the director reveals the script is complete.

We just turned in the script and I think it’s one of the best scripts I’ve ever read. It’s one of the coolest, weirdest, most Kojima things. Even me and being involved in it, I look at it as someone who is like, ‘I would make the hell out of this movie.’ But if I wasn’t involved in it, I would still look at that script and be like, ‘holy shit.’

The first topic in the video below consists of discussion on the Metal Gear movie.

Vogt-Roberts also shares why he believes such adaptations have yet to truly find success. At its core, the problem rests in video game action on film discarding the active experience. Action in film is passive. Therefore, a set piece similar to the likes of Uncharted, which also has a film in development, typically happens around the main cast. The director uses Phantom Menace as an example. While the characters are in a submarine, a giant fish attacks them. Later, the submarine gets the ire of an even bigger fish. By comparison, players partake in the action of Uncharted because Nathan Drake makes choices to involve himself in these moments.

The recent Tomb Raider film does a good job of this. However, its primary issues are present in the script. Perhaps Vogt-Roberts’ work on the untitled Metal Gear film will nail both action and narrative.

[Source via Gamespot]