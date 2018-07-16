Square Enix’s San Diego Comic-Con Lineup Revealed

We’re only halfway through the year and there are still plenty of conventions for announcements to trickle out of. And before the start of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Square Enix has revealed the company’s lineup of games that’ll make an appearance on the show floor. According to Dualshockers, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Kingdom Hearts III, Mobius Final Fantasy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Star Ocean Anamnesis will all be present during the three-day event.

As stated by DualShockers, “Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be heavily featured with an ‘off-site experience’ featuring exotic foods from the jungle, photo moments, and a playable demo. From July 19th to July 21st at The Deck at Moonshine Flats fans will be able to ‘see firsthand what it means to become the Tomb Raider.’ ” Additionally, on that Saturday, July 21, “the publisher will host a panel at 12:30 PM with Jill Murray (Lead Writer), Heath Smith (Lead Game Designer), Camilla Luddington (performance artist for Lara Croft) and Earl Baylon (performance artist for Jonah Maiava).”

With regards to the other games, however, there doesn’t seem to be any kind of confirmation of what kind of showcase they’ll have. So it’s unclear whether they’ll have playable demos, guided demos, trailers, merchandise, or anything. And, unfortunately, DualShockers reports that the Kingdom Hearts III demo is the same demo that was playable at E3 2018. However, with the long-awaited sequel releasing on January 29, 2019, this doesn’t rule out the potential for more Kingdom Hearts III news. We’ll see what Square Enix has to say when SDCC 2018 kicks off this year.

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 will run July 19-22.

[Source: DualShockers]