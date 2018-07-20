Guitar Collections Final Fantasy IV Now Available

Today, Scarlet Moon Records has released Guitar Collections Final Fantasy IV, an officially-licensed album of guitar arrangements, featuring William Carlos Reyes of popular video game band The OneUps fame. The album is inspired by Square Enix‘s own Piano Collections albums, and is out to celebrate the 27th anniversary of Final Fantasy IV. This is the first album in a planned series from Scarlet Moon Records. The company released a new trailer previewing some of the album’s music.

The album contains 11 tracks of arrangements of Nobuo Uematsu’s classic compositions, along with an original composition from Reyes that is inspired by the original video game. The track list is as follows, per Scarlet Moon Records producer Jason Napolitano:

01. Main Theme of FINAL FANTASY IV 02. Theme of Love

03. Welcome to Our Town!

04. Fight 2

05. Rydia

06. Melody of Lute

07. Golbeza Clad in the Dark

08. Troian Beauty

09. Illusionary World

10. Another Moon

11. Within the Giant

12. The Crystals (Original)

Guitar Collections Final Fantasy IV is now available on Bandcamp, iTunes, and Spotify. Customers who purchase the album will also get a 14-page, digital booklet that includes liner notes, and interview with Reyes, and recording notes as well. In a press release announcing the album’s launch, Napolitano confirms arrangement albums for Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI will follow.