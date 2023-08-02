Final Fantasy 16 Performed ‘Robustly’ in Japan and Abroad, Data Reveals

Final Fantasy 16‘s launch sales have been the subject of bizarre debates, but now that the dust has somewhat settled, one analytics firm says the game performed “robustly.” Contrary to reports, data gathered by Ampere Analysis reveals that Final Fantasy 16 not only did well in the West but also in Japan.

Final Fantasy 16 was ‘by far’ PS5’s most-played game in Japan during launch month

According to Ampere Analysis, Final Fantasy 16 was June’s sixth biggest PS5 game globally by monthly active users. Considering its launch date of June 22, that’s quite a feat. Around 13% of PS5 players played Final Fantasy 16 during launch month in June/July. Quick math tells us that this amounts to over 5 million players considering PS5 sales have topped 40 million worldwide.

Breaking the figures down by market, Ampere Analysis found that 34% of players were from USA and 24% were from Japan. However, it was Japan that saw the highest average play time per player, with more than 22 hours. The average play time per player in USA during launch month was 18 hours.

“For three days following the launch, FF16 was the second-highest PS5 title by daily active users globally, just falling short of FIFA 23, but surpassing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty,” noted Ampere Analysis’ Louise Wooldridge. “By the end of June it had dropped to fourth place, but now seems to have stabilized, and is maintaining a solid lead ahead of big live service titles like Diablo IV, NBA 2K23, and GTA V.”