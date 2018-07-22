Mega Man X Legacy Collection Soundtrack Album Possibly Teasing New Game

Physical copies of Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 soundtrack recently hit Japanese store shelves, which includes a booklet that fans believe is possibly teasing Mega Man X9.

The booklet, screenshots of which were shared by Twitter user guutara, provides a summary of Mega Man X7 and X8, followed by text that literally translates to “The story of X’s fight is not yet over.”

Fan blog Rockman Corner was quick to point out that this tease is very similar to the one found in a 20th anniversary book, which contained the text “The legend is not yet complete.” It later turned out that Capcom was teasing Mega Man 9.

Destructoid notes that Capcom previously slipped in a piece of Mega Man 11 concept art in the gallery section of the other Mega Man Legacy Collection series. Fans didn’t think much of it at the time but it later turned up in the Mega Man 11 debut trailer.

Given Capcom’s history with teases, we can’t completely write this off as speculation but only time will tell if the developer is dropping hints about Mega Man X9 or not.

What do our readers think?

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on July 24.

[Source: Rockman Corner via Destructoid]