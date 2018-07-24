Metal Gear Solid V Update Offers ‘Quiet’ as Playable Character

Here’s something out of the blue. Japanese publisher Konami has launched an update for Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain today. Didn’t expect that one, did you? It’s been a while since we heard about the sci-fi themed action game. This update features a cool addition to the online competitive multiplayer mode, FOB missions, and, more importantly, it gives you the opportunity to play the game as the female sniper, Quiet.

If you’re eager to jump back into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, you are now going to be able to do so as Quiet and that seems like a incredibly cool thing to do. She was one of the best characters in the game. Also, it was revealed that Quiet can infiltrate other players’ FOBs (forward operating bases). During the FOB missions, Quiet has swift movement and is able to approach foes with a simple dash move. Don’t forget the fact that Quiet is one helluva shot with her sniper rifle. She makes shots from incredibly long distances with little to no sway.

What’s more, if she stays still for a while that will automatically activate her cloaking ability. How cool is that? If you want to remind yourselves of what the game was like, check out our review Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

So, why haven’t we had any news about Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain? Well, mainly because there hasn’t been any. This is the first update in almost one year. Previously, the developers added Ocelot as a playable character in FOB missions. On top of that, new weapons and gadgets made it into the game.

More cool features were include in the game. This time around, players can build a new sniper rifle, the Renov-Ickx bis, in lethal and non-lethal versions. They may also make a pair of dark matter generators, which damages or stuns baddies. In addition, a new energy wall can be used as bubble shield around the character. All of these new items were incorporated exclusively for FOB missions.

And here’s a bit of additional info on the update:

New difficulty level added to “Event FOBs”

Earn more event points from the the new “Event FOB [HARD]”! In “Event FOB” missions, there is no risk of retaliation (no defending player will invade your base later as revenge), so you can steal materials and abduct staff without fear of repercussions.

This particular and unexpected update for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was released for PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.

[Source: Metal Gear Solid web site]