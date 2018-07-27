PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Geralt’s Mo-Cap Actor Slices and Dices in The Witcher and Fruit Ninja Crossover Video

July 27, 2018Written by Uros Pavlovic

The Witcher Motion Capture

We miss The Witcher‘s Geralt, and we miss him a lot. CD Projekt RED is busy right now with Cyberpunk 2077. If you were thinking about whether or not we’ll ever see a new The Witcher game, well, The Witcher 4 is certainly being discussed. Anyways, The Witcher’s motion capture actor for Geralt, Maciej Kwiatkowski, has joined forces with professional artisan armorer Alan Padziński to try a little real-life Fruit Ninja.

Clearly, these guys have a major dispute with various fruits, especially watermelons. The two dudes exhibit their sword-fighting skills in this lovely video:

Padziński is a HEMA instructor (Historical European Martial Arts) and sword performer who uses a variety of pretty slick moves while equipping kick-ass armor. The Fruit Witcher has a range of sword-fighting videos on his channel. This latest tribute includes cosplaying, special effects, and the guest appearance of Maciej Kwiatkowski. Yes, Kwiatkowski is the man behind all of Geralt’s in-game moves. In the segment, we see a Witcher head to a monster-infested riverbank filled with unknown enemies.

Watching this beautifully directed and filmed swordplay makes me want to dive back into The Witcher series. Anybody else planning on replaying The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? It would give us something to do until CD Projekt Red finally completes Cyberpunk 2077.

Please feel free to discuss CD Projekt Red’s games in the comments below.

[Source: VG247]

Tags: , ,
Xfinity Customers Can Access Black Ops 4’s Beta Without Preordering
Ghost of Tsushima Inspiration: Samurai From Film to Controller
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.