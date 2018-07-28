CD Projekt RED Introduces Cyberpunk 2077’s Medics, Talks Character Skills and Attributes

Continuing its frame-by-frame series analyzing Cyberpunk 2077‘s E3 2018 trailer, CD Projekt RED recently introduced the game’s Trauma Team – a group of paramedics that go to great lengths to treat those who are wealthy enough to afford a Trauma Team medical plan.

Here’s how the studio describes them:

The Trauma Team is composed of paramedics expertly trained in combat, who will go to any length to deliver their clients from harm. Those wealthy enough to afford a Trauma Team medical plan receive a card and biochip implant. When the chip recognizes a medical problem in a client’s system, it immediately informs the Trauma Team who rush to the scene to stabilize and extract the patient – rain or shine, war zone or picnic.

Separately on Twitter, CD Projekt RED briefly talked about Cyberpunk 2077‘s skills and attributes, and how they can be improved. Players will be able to increase attributes like Strength, Reflexes, and Intelligence by leveling up and installing body cyberware. Skills can be improved by successfully performing actions like hacking and crafting, and various perks can be unlocked by Street Credit and XP.

CD Projekt RED also confirmed that it plans to localize the game in Hungarian, Czech, and Arabic in addition to the usual set: English, Polish, German, Spanish, Italian, French, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Russian, and Portuguese.

[Source: Cyberpunk (official website), Cyberpunk 2077 (Twitter)]