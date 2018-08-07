Final Fantasy XV Sales Exceed 7 Million Units Worldwide

Though it may have taken Final Fantasy XV a decade to make its way out of development hell, we finally got the chance to play it on November 29, 2016. In the almost two years since its release, Final Fantasy XV has secured a plethora of accolades. Now, though indirectly, Square Enix has announced that sales of Noctis and his boy band’s game have exceeded seven million units worldwide.

The announcement that Final Fantasy XV sales surpassed 7.7 million worldwide was posted on the game’s product info page on Square Enix’s Japanese website. Essentially, the listing said the worldwide digital and physical sales for Final Fantasy’s latest entry have hit 7.7 million.

Imagine if Noctis and his boys were actually a boy band. Call them the Caelum Quartet. 7.7 million sales sounds quite impressive, especially for some obscure band made up of spikey-haired pretty boys.

If you haven’t gotten enough of your favorite spikey-haired pretty boy Noctis, then you can play as him in Tekken 7.

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Twitter]