Final Fantasy’s Insomniac Citadel Coming Soon to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Square Enix and Team Ninja are still working on Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, and a new update is coming to both the arcade and PlayStation 4 versions this year. The update is coming to the arcade version of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT on August 10, and will follow in October for those playing at home. As part of the update, Square Enix has released a trailer revealing a new battle stage, based on the world of Final Fantasy XV. Specifically, the stage is set in the kingdom of Insomnia, on the steps of the Citadel building. As the trailer reminds us, we see this particular scene towards the beginning of the game, as King Regis sees Noctis off on his long journey, before… some really bad things happen.

You can check out the trailer below, which features our old pal Noctis beating the absolute stuffing out of the original Final Fantasy‘s Garland for some reason. Threatening to knock people down never pays off, man. The Insomnia Citadel stage appears to have a day and night variant, with the night-time version adding a neat cameo from the ghosts of the kingdom’s royal lineage.

Support for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT has been rolling out ever since it launched in January, with Rinoa of Final Fantasy VIII being the most recent roster addition.

[Source: Official YouTube]