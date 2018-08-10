Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Latest Trailer Details Combat Customization

Ubisoft Quebec has released the second video for its “Behind the Odyssey” series, which details different aspects of the forthcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The first video focused on RPG mechanics. Combat customization received all the love in the series’ second part.

The player character, either Alexios or Kassandra, was born in Sparta. However, since they departed their homeland at an early age, their fighting style differs from other Spartan warriors, explained Game Director Scott Phillips. A more active and dynamic combat style rests at the heart of how fighting functions. Therefore, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey offers 30 plus abilities, all of which can be upgraded.

Odyssey’s base combat is derivative of that of AC Origins. Thus, as Phillips noted, it’s “hit box-based” and centered around “distance” and “timing.” The difference is that Odyssey’s fighting caters to more active and dynamic movement. Dodging and parrying will come in handy, as opposed to players relying heavily on a shield.

According to Animation Director, Marc-André Clermont, the changes in movement won’t distract from defense. Parrying can open up defensive opportunities, allowing players to regain offensive control.

Combat isn’t the only aspect of the Assassin’s Creed formula that’s received an overhaul. Weapons have received a makeover, as well. For instance, the spear is an artifact of the First Civilization. Phillips said this permitted the team a chance to debut game-changing mechanics for range combat, close-quarter fighting, and assassinations. Additionally, using special abilities attached to the spear requires the build up of adrenaline. Base combat helps build energy, which then triggers certain power moves for the spear.

The “Combat Customization” video also showed off the inventory screen. Players will have access to two weapon slots, a slot for the bow, and five gear slot–all can be upgraded at the blacksmith. From the looks of it, the weapon upgrade system functions much like the one in AC Origins.

Fans can determine for themselves the differences and similarities between the two games when Assassin’s Creed Odyssey launches on October 5, 2018.