Relive Lara Croft’s Early Adventures With Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s Classic Outfits

More information is coming out ahead of Shadow of The Tomb Raider‘s launch. We already learned about how intricate the difficulty settings can be. Next up is information about customization options. Some classic Lara Croft looks are coming to Shadow of the Tomb Raider as in-game outfits.

Following in the footsteps of Rise of the Tomb Raider, the final entry in this trilogy gives players the option of letting Lara explore in a decidedly more low-polygon look. Three classic outfits have been confirmed so far. The first Lara’s iconic blue tank top, brown shorts, and dual pistols from Tomb Raider II. Lara can also wear her bomber jacket from the same game.

The next look is from 2003’s Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness, which features Lara in an all-black version of her classic getup. Naturally, each outfit is reminiscent of the eras they came from, polygons and all. While the visuals may inflict some tonal whiplash, of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, it could be considered a nice treat for longtime fans of the series.

While no images of these outfits have been released, they will most likely be worlds away from the detailed design Lara has in Shadow of the Tomb Raider It’s also unknown exactly how to obtain these outfits in the game.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider launches on September 25, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For those who can’t wait until next month to get their fix, you can watch the first fifteen minutes of Shadow of the Tomb Raider right now. If that’s not enough Tomb Raider for you, there’s also a new line of merchandise available.

[Source: GameSpot]