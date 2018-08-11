RAGE 2 Will Have a Social Component, Not ‘Typical’ Multiplayer

Id Software’s Tim Willits revealed during QakeCon that RAGE 2 will feature a social component but it won’t be a “typical” multiplayer mode.

Speaking to Eurogamer, he said that the studio isn’t in a position to disclose details at the moment but understands how important it is to connect with players.

We will have a social component but it’s not your typical multiplayer. We’re not quite ready to talk about it but we understand community is important, and we understand connecting with other gamers is important. But there’s not a true what I call ‘classic’ multiplayer, so you’re not running around together with your friends, because we feel we have enough hours of entertainment for your money. We feel like we have a good offering.

When asked if RAGE 2 will include microtransactions, Willits shied away from the question, stating that one needs to be “careful” when discussing things like loot boxes. He added:

Argh oh my god loot boxes! We won’t have loot boxes but yes we are trying to figure out how it will work. It’s a balance: you don’t want people to feel like you’re trying to chase them for money but you want to give people the opportunity to have the experience they want and to extend that tail, so we’re still working some of those plans out.

RAGE 2 is expected to release in Spring 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Eurogamer]