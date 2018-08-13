This Fortnite Heavy Sniper Rifle Looks Scary

You may want to watch out for the newest Fortnite weapon. While we have known the Fortnite Heavy Sniper Rifle existed for a while now, thanks to datamining, its stats may have just leaked. If accurate, these stats show just how terrifying this new weapon can be.

While the Fortnite Heavy Sniper Rifle has been acknowledged by Epic, exact details weren’t given about the gun. However, Twitter account @FortniteBR has given fans an inside look at both the epic and legendary versions.

Epic Heavy Sniper 150 Body Damage

324 Headshot Damage Legendary Heavy Sniper 157 Body Damage

335 Headshot Damage

The account also managed to share footage of Fortnite‘s Heavy Sniper Rifle in action.

Here's our first in-game look at the upcoming Heavy Sniper Rifle weapon via @FNBRLeaks: pic.twitter.com/R7lzLRhDi4 — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 12, 2018

As you can see, the Heavy Sniper Rifle is a beast of a weapon, as it is able to blast structures of different kinds away with ease. Looking at the destruction it can cause to walls and trees, it could probably wipe out a player in one shot. It does have one big drawback. A slow reload speed can leave you vulnerable, and those precious moments could be your downfall.

A weapon like the Heavy Sniper Rifle could really change how the game is played. With that in mind, those Fortnite coaches may need to switch up their lessons a bit.

Epic Games has not officially commented on the Heavy Sniper Rifle, except for saying it is coming. A release date is not yet known, though based on the footage, it could appear soon. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Fortnite Challenge Guide for this week.

[Source: Polygon]