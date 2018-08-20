Falcon Age Will Swoop Onto the PSVR and PS4 in 2019

There is no doubt in my mind that indie games are more than capable of breathing some life back into the gaming industry. Falcon Age, described as a first-person, falcon-hunting, action-adventure game, has been revealed as yet another entry to ever-growing library of PlayStation VR games. This one is slated to arrive on both the PlayStation 4 and PSVR some time in 2019.

According to the its developer, Outerloop Games, Falcon Age is set on a dying colony planet that was transformed into a desert by mechanical invaders. Its people’s culture, the planet’s resources, and everything that made it special were all completely wiped out by these machines.

Gamers get to play as Ara, a young woman jailed after breaking a minor law. While serving her time, she befriends a falcon. With its help, she escapes and heads off to join the resistance.

Here is the Falcon Age reveal trailer.

You will have to master the skill of hunting in Falcon Age, as you fight to take back your cultural legacy from these automated colonizers. Exploration appears to be a crucial element. The land is mysterious and waits for you to discover its secrets. During your travels, you get to bond with your falcon and aid the resistance.

Not much else is known about Falcon Age at this time. We do know that the development team has worked on this one diligently and built it specifically with the PSVR in mind, though it is possible to play it on a standard PS4 or PS4 Pro. It was made to support various playstyles and devices, after all. The DualShock 4 and Move controllers are both good to go!

Falcon Age seems promising enough. Clearly, the falcon plays an important role in this one, and it’s kind of a cool idea. What are your thoughts on this upcoming game? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]