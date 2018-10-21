New Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Update Fixes Death Stash Looting Issue

The last Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update brought with it a number of problems, the most notable one of which was an issue that prevented players from looting items from a death stash. Treyarch has been quick to resolve the issue, however, and released a new update overnight with several fixes.

Patch notes are as follows (global):

Blackout Death Stashes Fixed an issue where players were sometimes unable to loot items from a Death Stash.

Multiplayer General Addressed an issue that prevented players from earning Contraband Tier progress. Addressed an issue that prevented players from earning the proper amount of Contraband Tier progress in round-based games. Addressed an issue with some MP matches ending in “Game Session No Longer Available”. General stability improvements in the Black Market. Create-a-Class Addressed an issue with Attachments applying to the GKS. Special Issue Equipment Resolved an exploit that led to unlimited Seeker shock mines.



In regard to Black Market progression, Treyarch has said that alongside the aforementioned adjustment, it’ll continue to evaluate progression rates across the board.

A Halloween event and a 2XP weekend are currently live in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. For more on the game, check out our recent coverage.

[Source: Reddit]