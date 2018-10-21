PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

New Resident Evil 2 Trailers Showcase Claire’s ‘Noir’ and Leon’s ‘Arklay Sheriff’ Costumes

October 21, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

Having showcased Claire Redfield’s “Military” costume this past week, Capcom released two new Resident Evil 2 trailers on Twitter, showing Claire’s “Noir” and Leon’s “Arklay Sheriff” costumes. All three items are included in the game’s Deluxe and Collector’s editions.

The following items included in Resident Evil 2‘s Deluxe edition will also be included in its Collector’s edition.

  • Leon Costume: “Arklay Sheriff”
  • Leon Costume: “Noir”
  • Claire Costume: “Military”
  • Claire Costume: “Noir”
  • Claire Costume: “Elza Walker”
  • Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Albert Model”
  • “Original Version” Soundtrack Swap

The Collector’s edition also comes with a 12” Leon Kennedy figurine, art book, and soundtrack CD among other items, which vary by region.

Resident Evil 2 Remake will release on January 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.

