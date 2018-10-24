Sports and Spiders Rule on the September 2018 NPD Charts

The NPD charts for September 2018 are out. Surprise! Marvel’s Spider-Man was the month’s top seller. It was just revealed that Insomniac’s superhero game set numerous records, so it’s not a shock to see it nab the top spot. However, sports games were also on fire for the month, with Madden NFL 19, FIFA 19, NHL 19, and NBA 2K19 all in the top 10.

It was a relatively strong month overall, with NBA 2k19 having the best launch of a sports title in terms of dollar sales. In addition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey had a “double-digit percentage sales growth” from the launch of Assassin’s Creed Origins. Ubisoft had previously said Odyssey had set franchise records for this generation, so this news isn’t surprising.

On the hardware front, the PlayStation 4 came on top yet again, with the most units sold since September 2014. The PS4 Slim was also the best-selling piece of hardware for September 2018.

Here are the NPD charts for September 2018:

All Platforms Marvel’s Spider-Man NBA 2K19 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey FIFA 19 Shadow of the Tomb Raider Madden NFL 19 Forza Horizon 4 Destiny 2 Super Mario Party NHL 19 PlayStation 4 Marvel’s Spider-Man NBA 2K19 FIFA 19 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Shadow of the Tomb Raider Madden NFL 19 Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Destiny 2 NHL 19 WWE 2K19

It shall be interesting to see how the charts for October 2018 shape up, with a little game known as Red Dead Redemption 2 on the horizon.

