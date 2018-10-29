Fallout 76 Has Cosmetic Microstransactions Only and No Loot Boxes

Fallout 76 is all about changes to the franchise’s formula. The inclusion of microtransactions is just one of the alterations. We’ve known about Fallout 76‘s microtransactions for months, but with the game’s November 14, 2018 release date approaching, more details are surfacing.

To assuage fears, Bethesda Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Pete Hines stated that Perk Cards cannot be purchased with real money. Speaking to GameSpot, he reiterated and expanded on how microtransactions will work in Fallout 76. Real life money can be used to purchase Atoms which can, in turn, be spent on outfits and skins.

If you don’t want to spend money in the Atomic shop for cosmetic stuff you don’t have to. We give you a sh*tload of Atoms just for playing the game. Folks that want to spend money on whatever the hell it is because they don’t have enough Atoms, they can, but it’s not, ‘I’m now better playing against other players because I spent money.’ It’s not pay-to-win. And it’s not loot crates.

There’s no word yet regarding the price point of Atoms or how many Atoms are generally needed to make these purchases. But you can try your hand at the game with the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A, which is open on all platforms starting October 30, 2018, for those who have preordered the game.

[Source: GameSpot]