Here’s What’s Included on the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy Disc

There’s been plenty of confusion regarding what exactly comes on the disc when the Spyro Reignited Trilogy launches on November 13, 2018. After some box art noted a download would be required for Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, the internet was sent into a tizzy. Activision gave a statement giving some clarification, but now we finally have an idea of what these downloads are for.

A video from Achievement Hunter and a statement issued to IGN confirmed a day one update is required for the latter two Spyro games. The first Spyro the Dragon will be completely on the physical copy’s disc, while only a “subset of levels” from the other games will be included. That means an internet connection is required to play the Spyro sequels in their entirety. Activision did not detail why this was the case.

A bundle featuring the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was recently uncovered, although it’s likely the Spyro trilogy will have the same download requirements.

We’ve gotten plenty of looks of the remastered collection, including a variety of different levels. We also got a look at the trophy list, showing this game will have plenty for trophy hunters.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy will release on November 13, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Source: AchievementHunter, IGN]