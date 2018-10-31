Dragon Ball FighterZ Sales Numbers Top 3.5 Million

Looks like Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have a hit on is hands. Less than a year out from its launch, DragonBall FighterZ‘s total sales have topped 3.5 million units. The official DragonBall FighterZ Twitter account made the announcement, saying the numbers are for combined worldwide shipments and digital downloads.

Back in February 2018, Bandai Namco announced that its fighting game had reached 2 million units sold. It also had record-breaking Twitch viewership during EVO 2018.

Support for Dragon Ball FighterZ has been strong in the months since its January 2018 launch. The most recent fighter, Android 17, was released in September 2018. He was the last of the leaked fighters that were discovered in March 2018. However, with the sales success the fighter has seen, it’s not hard to imagine even more Dragon Ball characters being introduced.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it looks like DragonBall FighterZ has a long life ahead of it. However, while we wait for another entry, Dragon Ball will have a major presence in 2019’s Jump Force. Goku, Frieza, and Vegeta are all confirmed for the manga crossover fighting game. All three are also playable in Dragon Ball FighterZ, as well.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: Gematsu]