Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. Extended for Everyone After PC Issues

The Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. test period has begun, and has even spread out further than the Xbox One, which got a bit of a head start. Unfortunately, as Bethesda warned, there were some issues, particularly with the PC version. As one of the issue severely impacted folks’ ability to play the game, Bethesda has opted to extend the B.E.T.A. period not just for PC players, but for everyone.

The issue in question was a massive bug that caused the Fallout 76 executable file to actually delete the whole 50+ GB install, which is just not fun at all for anyone involved. Because games are this size and not everyone has awesome internet connections, this caused many fans to miss out on pretty much a whole day of B.E.T.A. access. Here is Bethesda’s official response and announcement, via Twitter:

We know some users have been forced to redownload the #Fallout76 B.E.T.A. and not everyone will be able to enjoy the game tonight. To make good, we’ll be extending the B.E.T.A. for everyone on Thursday, November 1, 2pm to 11pm ET. Thanks for your patience. #ExtendtheBeta — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 31, 2018

Because the B.E.T.A. is happening in chunks instead of having it live constantly through its duration, the net gain here is really only a few hours. However, since it’s being tacked on to a different day, that’ll give the fans some breathing room to come back later instead of scrambling to get the game installed. Not bad.