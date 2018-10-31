Triss Merigold Cast Announcement for The Witcher TV Series

Oh lordy, today is shaping up to be a special treat for fans of The Witcher series. We were very recently treated to a look at Henry Cavill as Geralt, but coming hot off that reveal is the casting announcement for Triss Merigold, who will be played by Anna Shaffer. Triss is an advanced sorceress within The Witcher universe that has had romantic entanglements with Geralt throughout the story within the games. If you’re unfamiliar with Shaffer, she was that silly student that kept trying to feed Harry some love potion in The Half-Blood Prince, and went on the make appearances in both The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2.

No image of Shaffer in costume as Triss has been revealed just yet, but it’s safe to assume we may be seeing more characters in their respective outfits as production continues with the show. Shaffer will be starring alongside Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Venderberg.

Lauren S. Hissrich is the creator for The Witcher TV series. She was also one of the writers involved with Netflix’s Marvel series Daredevil and The Defenders. Whether an excess of hallways will prove to be Geralt’s advantage in his ongoing fight to the world of dangerous beasts remains to be seen.

How are we feeling about this casting choice for Triss? Let us know what you think in the comments!

[Source: Twitter]