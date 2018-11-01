Here’s Why You Don’t Upset the Javelins in Anthem

There’s no shortage of things to eviscerate in Bioware’s Anthem, which is precisely why the people that built Javelins saw fit to implement ultimate abilities. These are high-powered attacks that do a pretty good job of clearing spaces overrun with undesirables. Each Javelin has an ultimate ability, which will require a set amount of time to recharge after use. Taking out enemies and assisting your fellow Javelins will also shorten that recharge time.

Here are EA’s official descriptions for the abilities of each of the four Javelin suits:

Ranger – Multi-Target Missile Battery: Dealing precise damage across a wide swath of the battlefield, the Ranger’s Multi-target Missile Battery allows it to target many fast-moving enemies with guided projectiles. As the master of versatility in combat, the Ranger’s ultimate allows for a flexible approach that can quickly eliminate an overwhelming number of enemies. Colossus – Siege Cannon: The Siege Cannon is pure mayhem unleashed on the battlefield. This ability allows for multiple shots which each create large explosions, which makes it ideal for clearing out smaller enemies, controlling enemies in a choke point, or putting some extra damage on a boss. Storm – Elemental Storm: The Storm calls down a torrent of energy to decimate a targeted area. Manipulating the raw force of the Anthem, the Storm emits successive blasts of frost, electricity, and fire – ending with a meteoric finale. This ability is great when enemies are in a contained area where they’ll all be struck. Interceptor – Assassin’s Blades: The Interceptor becomes supercharged, arming its Assassin’s Blades and carving through enemies at high speed. Each target hit by one of these melee attacks will be hit continuously by echoes of the original attack over a 10-second duration. This is a highly precise attack that lets the Interceptor choose his targets carefully and single them out for huge damage.

It goes without saying that these are abilities that should be saved for crucial moments. They could mean the difference between life or death.

Anthem will be out on February 22, 2019, but there’s also a way for you to play it early. You can also check out the game’s first mission to get a better understanding of how the game plays, too.

[Source: EA]