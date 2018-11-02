Free-to-Play Shooter Warface Gets a Battle Royale Mode

The free-to-play shooter Warface has been on the PlayStation 4 for a bit, and now it’s getting a brand-new PVP mode. While Warface’s battle royale may not be as expansive as some of the others out there, it certainly looks to be the classic free-for-all we’ve come to expect.

Check out the Warface battle royale trailer here:

In Warface, 32 players will duke it out in the Mojave Desert to see who comes out on top. 32 players is certainly a far cry from the player counts of Fortnite and Call of Duty’s Blackout mode, that’s for sure. However, some players may appreciate the more-contained nature of a smaller player count. It certainly has the potential to make things even tenser than a 100-player deathmatch.

The Warface battle royale mode has already been out on PCs, although it’s only now making its way to PS4. After closed betas and an early access period, Warface finally went free-to-play in September 2018. Warface comes from Crytek, notable for its work on the Far Cry and Crysis series. Most recently, it worked on the sci-fi shooter Robinson: The Journey.

Are you excited to try out the Warface battle royale mode? Or are have you played too many battle royale games already? Let us know!

[Source: YouTube]