AC Odyssey Fans Should Look Forward to These November Update Additions

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s content updates are beginning to gain steam. These Ubisoft releases will include regular updates, story content, live events, and more. To run down all that’s planned for the month of November 2018, Ubisoft has posted a monthly update article and video. Get ready for some freebies!

Community Developer Vincent Le Jamtel and Live Content Director Bruno Guerin walk through what people can expect from AC Odyssey‘s November 2018 updates in the video below.

The Lost Tales of Greece is a series of free story content. Its first quest, “The Show Must Go On,” appeared in patch 1.0.6. Now, its second story goes live this month. Its description is as follows:

The second Lost Tale of Greece, Divine Intervention, will have you meet a mysterious woman who will test your qualities through several divine trials!

Have you ever heard of Odysseus? You will after getting the new November items. These a gear set, weapon, and a mount appear in the Odysseus Pack named for the Homeric hero. Meanwhile, the Odysseus Naval Pack features a new ship design, crew theme, and figurehead. The two packs go live at the end of this month, but don’t have a specific launch date.

What does have a release date is the new mythical creature, Steropes the Cyclops. Players can begin the hunt for this creature when The Lightning Bringer quest rolls out on November 13th. Successfully dispatching the monster rewards the victor with a legendary bow.

In addition to fresh content, November also brings with it new gameplay features. They include raising the level cap, adding in an auto-crafting arrows feature, and new customization options for our gear. The latter is described as letting someone “combine the stats of one item and the appearance of another into the same slot.” You no longer have to choose between wearing aesthetically pleasing armor and equipment that provides better stats. Gear upgrades and gamepad customization are also due to receive updates sometime this month.

Furthermore, with patch 1.0.7, players should anticipate a shift in XP boosters. The patch will debut “an option to pause and resume any temporary or permanent booster that you own.”

Are you excited about these AC Odyssey changes? Let us know!