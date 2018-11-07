Newest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Update Adds a Fearsome Enemy and Removes a Weapon

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode, Blackout, may seem a bit different for players following an update. A new chilling enemy, the Blightfather, will joins the zombies to face courageous players. In addition, Treyarch has removed a notable weapon for the time being, and the player count is being tweaked once again.

The Blightfather, previously seen in Blackout’s beta, has made his grand return. He can be found in the Graveyard area of the map and will surely provide players with a challenge. However, Treyarch promises anyone who manages to take him down will be “handsomely rewarded.” You’ll know he is on the prowl by a bright red pillar of light, so you best prepare yourself. The Blightfather is only here for a limited time and will go away on November 13, 2018.

This update also temporarily removes the infamous 9-Bang from Blackout. The weapon has been a source of controversy since its introduction, and the removal is so Treyarch can “evaluate its place in the gameplay loop.”

The other notable change is the player count, which has been shuffled constantly since launch. The player count for Solo and Duos has been capped at 88 players, while Quads is at 100 players.

Black Ops 4’s last update added, quite controversially, microtransactions in the form of COD Points. Here are the full patch notes for the most recent update:

Blackout Playlist Updates Blightfather added to all playlists.

100-Player Quads added to the Featured playlist.

Maximum players in Solo and Duos playlists changed to 88.

Character Missions Zombies Chaos Storyline Character Missions now available (Bruno, Diego, Scarlett, and Shaw).

Increased drop rates of Character Mission items.

Weapons (Blackout Only) Submachine Guns Increased muzzle velocity on all SMGs. This should provide more consistent gunfights when in SMG range, along with ensuring that SMGs perform as expected in their intended power band when compared to Assault Rifles in Blackout.

Spitfire Reduced recoil.

Assault Rifles Rampart 17 Reduced ADS sway.

Reduced recoil.

Tactical Rifles Auger DMR Increased re-center speed. We slowed down the re-center due to high performance in our Blackout beta, but have seen the AUGER slightly underperform since release.

Slightly increased muzzle velocity. This should make for more predictable shots when firing at a moving target within the Auger’s intended ranges.

Swordfish Tightened the spread pattern. This should allow more shots to land on target at range.

Light Machine Guns While some players have found success with the LMGs in Blackout, they’re still being passed over by the large majority of players. These changes should help make LMGs more manageable when providing cover fire or engaging targets at range.

Titan Increased re-center speed.

Reduced re-center pattern offsets for more predictable recoil.

VKM 750 Increased re-center speed.

Reduced re-center pattern offsets.

Hades Increased re-center speed.

Reduced re-center pattern offsets.

Equipment (Blackout Only) 9-Bang Removed the 9-Bang from Blackout while we evaluate its place in the gameplay loop.

Concussion Grenade Increased throw distance.

Increased stack count to 2.

Multiplayer Playlist Updates Added Team Tactical Moshpit to Featured Playlist (3v3 TDM, Kill Confirmed, and Search & Destroy).

Added Mercenary Chaos Moshpit to Featured category (6v6 TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint, no parties allowed).

Added Mercenary Hardcore Moshpit to Featured category (Hardcore TDM, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, no parties allowed).

Gun Game and Control now in Featured category.

Gameplay Resolved an exploit in Search & Destroy where players could change classes after the start of a round to regain Scorestreak progress from the previous round before death.

Resolved an issue in Heist where navigating the Buy Menu with the d-pad could display the description for the previously highlighted item.

Resolved an issue where meleeing friendly Razor Wire in Hardcore game modes would damage players, potentially causing the player who placed the Razor Wire to be kicked for friendly fire.

Miscellaneous Corrected the description for “Fast Reflexes” Challenge to inform players of requirement to get 5 EKIA in a game shortly after switching weapons with Dexterity, Overkill, and Laser Sight.

Zombies Stability Resolved 2 specific crashes in the IX Main Quest.

Resolved a crash related to banner challenges in IX.

Resolved a crash that occurred when the Shield broke while the player had the Victorious Tortoise Perk active.

Gameplay Resolved an issue where players could end up in a permanently downed state if they are revived as a self-revive is being completed.

Resolved an issue where picking up the Max Ammo power-up while Bandolier is active did not give additional ammo if the weapon was at its normal Max Ammo capacity.

Miscellaneous Resolved UI issues caused by opening the Paintshop after personalizing a weapon in the Armory.

Resolved an issue where players could equip Talismans in Local Play.

Changed Aftertaste Elixir description to reflect its 5-minute duration.

Changed Arsenal Accelerator Elixir description to reflect its 2-minute duration.

General Challenges Resolved an issue where level-restricted Challenges could be locked again after Prestiging.



[Source: Reddit]