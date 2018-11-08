PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

34 Million Hours of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Were Watched During Its Launch Week

November 8, 2018Written by Janet Garcia

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Twitch

According to Gamoloco, a platform that has been tracking Twitch streaming data since 2014, fans spent 34 million hours watching Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 during the game’s launch week. This number completely obliterates the viewership Call of Duty previous releases received.

When sharing the data on Twitter, Gamoloco attributed this spike to Call of Duty‘s new battle royale mode, Blackout.

But can these numbers really be solely attributed to this trendy game mode? Not entirely. This is something Gamoloco clarified in subsequent Tweets, stating that other factors may include the increased popularity of both Twitch and Activision.

It’s no surprise that Blackout, and subsequently Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, would garner so many views. Battle royale is one of the most popular streaming genres right now. Even those outside the fandom were curious as to how a AAA take on battle royale would play out. And with continued updates for Blackout, the Call of Duty team is working to cultivate the mode’s popularity among fans.

For a clear sense of everything Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has to offer, be sure to read our review.

Tags: , , , ,
NIS America Will Release Physical Copies Its Last 3 PS Vita Games
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.