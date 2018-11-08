Players Will Be Able to Dress Their Anthem Javelin Suits in Mass Effect N7 Armor

Despite 2018’s N7 Day not featuring the exciting reveals of years past, good news still came out of the celebration. During a celebratory video, BioWare teased that the future of Mass Effect remains bright. Something that may have flown under the radar did appear though, and it concerns the studio’s next game, Anthem. Apparently, players will have the option to equip their Javelin suits with Mass Effect’s N7 design.

In a Twitter post, Anthem’s Lead Producer Mike Gamble showed off the appearance of N7 armor in Anthem. The red and white stripes do indeed look good on a Freelancer.

For now, all we have is this image. Details on how to unlock the N7 armor and if there are different variations of it remain secret. With so much more left to learn about Anthem itself, who knows when information concerning specific cosmetic items will surface?

Thankfully, we will not have to wait long for more Anthem-centric content. After the holiday season concludes, EA says fans should expect to see more from BioWare’s shared-world shooter. Though this was bound to be the case, given the game’s February 2019 launch, it’s still something worth looking forward to.

Anthem will launch early next year on February 22, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. A public demo launches earlier that same month on February 1st.

[Source: Mike Gamble’s Twitter]