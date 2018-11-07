BioWare Releases a Video for N7 Day, Giving Mass Effect Fans Hope

November 7th a big day for Mass Effect fans. N7 Day, as it’s known, has become the official day of Mass Effect, thanks to the prominence the “N7” label has in the Mess Effect universe. This year, BioWare released a video celebrating Mass Effect and its fandom. The final line of the video may give fans a glimmer of hope for the future of this beloved series.

Check out the video, which was posted on BioWare’s Twitter, here:

This year we take a look back—and a glimpse at the future of Mass Effect. #N7Day pic.twitter.com/E8fLH1ftx8 — BioWare (@bioware) November 7, 2018

Casey Hudson’s appearance at the end is what has gotten fans so excited. He remarks about “dreaming about what the next great Mass Effect game will be.” It’s an optimistic outlook on a franchise whose future was uncertain. After the disappointing reception of Mass Effect: Andromeda, the latest entry, reports emerged of the series being put on hold. BioWare later said that Andromeda wasn’t built for post-launch DLC, a claim we pushed back against. Recent teases suggested Mass Effect wouldn’t be gone forever, but it’s still reassuring to see more Mass Effect is planned.

However, it will likely be a while before we see anything new from Mass Effect. Right now, BioWare is all-in on Anthem, which launches in February 2019. In addition, it appears that a new Dragon Age is BioWare’s next project, although that has yet to be officially confirmed.

Are you excited to potentially see more Mass Effect? Let us know!