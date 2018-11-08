Red Dead Redemption 2 Sold More in 8 Days Than the Original Did in 8 Years

In case you weren’t aware, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a hit for Rockstar. In eight days, it managed to sell 17 million units. While that number is impressive on its own, what’s even more impressive is that it already outsold Red Dead Redemption. The news was announced during a Take-Two Interactive earnings call.

This news shouldn’t be wholly unsurprising, considering its record-breaking launch weekend. In its first three days, it had overtaken Avengers: Infinity War as the biggest opening weekend of all time, earning $723 million. It had already sold more physical copies in the UK than its predecessor at launch, but to sell more units in eight days than RDR sold in eight years is a staggering feat.

The earnings call also discussed the upcoming Red Dead Online. Take-Two announced the public beta will be coming “towards the end” of November 2018. We’re still not sure what it will entail, but we have gotten a few hints here and there.

With the launch of that, we could see RDR2 stick around for a long time. Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar’s previous game, recently became the most profitable entertainment property of all time, fueled by the success of GTA Online. Whether RDR2 can claim that title for its own is unknown, but its certainly on its way.

[Source: Eurogamer]