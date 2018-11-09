Battlefield V’s Battle Royale Mode Has a Smaller Player-Count Than Black Ops 4’s

Battlefield V is the next AAA shooter to try its hand at battle royale with their new game mode, Firestorm. But not only is Firestorm not available at the game’s launch, Live Service Development Director Ryan MacArthur recently reaffirmed to VG 247 that the “current target is 64 players” comprised of 16 squads of four. This puts Firestorm well under the industry standard battle royale player count of 100.

In fact, this even puts it under the player count that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s battle royale mode, Blackout, had during it’s beta. If you recall, it began testing at 80, then increased the count to 88. By the end of the beta, Blackout was officially up to 100 and remained there at launch.

While Battlefield V launches at the end of November 2018, Firestorm isn’t launching until March 2019. It’s unclear whether the Battlefield V team will follow suit and eventually increase the player count to 100. MacArthur added, “There will be a lot more discussion on Firestorm.”

It’s also possible that Criterion and DICE are simply going for something different by having a smaller player count and focusing on team play. With less people on the battlefield to begin with, this could create a more methodical feel to a traditionally chaotic mode.

Battlefield V releases on November 20, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: VG 247]