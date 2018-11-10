The Revised PlayStation 4 Pro CUH-7200 Is Quieter Than Previous Models (Update)

Update:

In the absence of an official announcement, there are conflicting reports of when the revised console was actually launched. Some of our readers have pointed out that the standalone unit was available shortly before Red Dead Redemption 2‘s launch. Eurogamer’s report may apply to the UK only.

Original story:

Sony recently launched a revised version of its PlayStation 4 Pro console, a Digital Foundry review of which finds that it’s the quietest Pro in the market, offering a “night and day” improvement over the launch unit in terms of noise.

The CUH-7200 series is apparently only available as part of the Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle (as pointed out by ResetEra users back in September) at the moment, but with the holiday season approaching, we expect a full global roll-out.

Digital Foundry tested the new unit by running Sony Santa Monica’s God of War, which is known to make PS4 Pro fans spin loudly. The outlet noted:

Thanks to the God of War photo mode, our unit was locked to a solid 170W output for an entire day and the fan noise was not problematic at all. The new machine is clearly quieter than the CUH-7100 and delivers a night and day improvement over the launch machine. The sudden, jarring shifts in fan noise are no longer an issue and similar to the CUH-7100, the high pitch and annoying whine of the CUH-7000’s cooling system are gone. In the living room, during normal play, all you really detect is a constant ‘hum’.

Overall, the Xbox One X is still quieter than the PS4 Pro but as Digital Foundry puts it, Sony’s console is now pretty discreet.

We’ll update our readers when we have official word on CUH-7200 series’ global release.

[Source: Eurogamer]